Although new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to flatten across Pennsylvania, Cambria County’s hospitalization report Wednesday showed elevated numbers.
The county’s COVID-19 hospitalizations report was highest in the eight-county region.
Pennsylvania hospitals had 1,712 inpatients being treated for COVID-19 on Wednesday. That included 397 in intensive care units and 231 on ventilators or breathing machines, the Department of Health reported.
That’s down from 2,131 hospitalizations one week ago and from 2,842 inpatients on April 28.
Across Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford counties on Wednesday, there were 60 inpatients, with eight in ICUs and seven on ventilators. Last week, there were 80 patients across the four-county area.
But COVID-19 hospitalizations for Cambria County hospitals remain elevated.
Wednesday’s health department data show 38 inpatients, with four in ICUs and three on breathing machines. Blair County has 23 inpatients and Westmoreland County hospitals have a total of 22 inpatients.
Last week, Cambria reported 31 hospitalizations after peaking at 40 hospitalizations on April 20. Blair County’s peak for the spring surge was 48 hospitalizations on April 25 and Westmoreland peaked at 64 hospitalizations on April 14.
Both Cambria County hospitals are part of the Conemaugh Health System: Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown and Conemaugh Miners Medical Center in Hastings. A Conemaugh spokeswoman said the hospitalizations include both new patients and prior infections.
Cambria and Somerset counties each reported two deaths among 52 additional fatalities statewide.
There were 2,179 additional positive cases in Wednesday’s update by the Department of Health. It brings the state’s totals to 1,179,251 cases and 26,659 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County added 34 cases and two deaths for totals of 14,177 cases and 424 deaths.
Somerset County added 20 cases and two deaths to reach 7,761 cases and 207 deaths.
Bedford County added nine cases and one death to reach 4,470 cases and 136 deaths.
Blair County added 27 cases with no deaths to reach 13,011 cases and 330 deaths.
Indiana County added 17 cases with no deaths to reach 6,151 cases and 173 deaths.
Clearfield County added 16 cases with no deaths to reach 8,405 cases and 143 deaths.
Centre County added 13 cases with no deaths to reach 16,627 cases and 220 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 45 cases and one death to reach 33,471 cases and 750 deaths.
Meanwhile, Pennsylvania vaccine providers have administered 9,381,098 total vaccine doses and 3,998,209 people are fully vaccinated. Another 1,715,619 people are partially vaccinated, meaning they have received one dose of a two-dose vaccine.
