EBENSBURG – The Pennsylvania Supreme Court issued an order Tuesday extending the state’s general judicial emergency through June 1 “in light of the ongoing public health crisis.”
The order coincides with news out of the Cambria County Courthouse, where Cambria President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III announced Tuesday that all members of the public entering the Ebensburg facility will be required to wear face masks, beginning Wednesday.
The statewide judicial emergency, originally declared on March 16 in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, generally closed Pennsylvania’s court system to the public and placed restrictions on court proceedings, many of which are now being conducted by telephone or videoconference.
Krumenacker said he approves of the Supreme Court’s decision to extend the judicial emergency through June 1.
“I think it’s dangerous to jump the gun,” he said. “While we’re all getting bored and frustrated, now is the time for caution, not for foolishness.”
According to Tuesday’s Supreme Court order, beginning Monday, May 4, Pennsylvania courts generally shall be open to conduct all court business, unless a local emergency order provides otherwise.
However, all in-person access and proceedings will be strictly limited, and courts will be focused on “critical functions” such as election issues, temporary protection-from-abuse hearings, emergency bail reviews and habeas corpus hearings, bench warrant hearings, preliminary arraignments for bailable cases, preliminary hearings for incarcerated defendants, issuance of search warrants, emergency protection-from-abuse petitions and criminal case filings.
The Supreme Court order states that “courts’ priorities shall remain centered on their critical functions; however, courts shall put forward their best efforts to accomplish the timely administration of justice in all other matters, subject to the constraints and safety considerations” set forth in the order.
Courts continue to be encouraged to limit person-to-person contact by conducting proceedings by telephone or videoconference as much as possible.
The statewide suspension of evictions based on failure to make payments is extended until May 11, but will be lifted on that date. The Supreme Court noted that certain restraints on evictions will remain as a result of other directives, including provisions of the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
Jury trials, both criminal and civil, remain suspended and will be rescheduled for future dates by the courts. Local court leaders are ordered to “assess options for resumption of jury trials consistent with prevailing health-and-safety norms.”
Pennsylvania’s Rule of Criminal Procedure 600(c), which guarantees defendants’ rights to speedy trials, remains suspended in all judicial districts through at least June 1. This means that the period of the judicial emergency will be excluded from Rule 600’s time calculations. (However, the Supreme Court stated in the order that nothing in the order or its implementation shall affect a defendant’s right to a speedy trial.)
The suspension of in-person payments to magisterial district courts was extended to May 11, but will be lifted on that date. After May 11, payment by mail, online or by telephone will continue to be strongly encouraged, but in-person payments will be permitted if the payer has no other means available.
Attorneys were advised to counsel their clients that the judicial emergency and the pandemic “can in no way be used to secure strategic advantage in litigation, including by means of dilatory conduct” – that is, actions taken with the sole purpose of delaying or obstructing cases.
Attorneys were also advised to work remotely as much as possible, but were told that they and their staffs “may access physical offices on a limited basis” as needed to render services that can’t be done remotely and that are needed to meet court deadlines or critical health and safety needs.
Provisions must be made to ensure “some reasonable means of access” to closed proceedings that otherwise would have been open to the press and the public. Examples of such provisions given in the order include providing live-streamed video access to the proceedings or making a recording available as soon as possible after their conclusion.
