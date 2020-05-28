Members of the public will be required to don face masks and have their temperatures checked before entering Cambria County court facilities, according to one of two new orders on the COVID-19 pandemic issued Thursday by Cambria County President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III.
Anyone whose body temperature is 100.4 degrees or higher will be denied access to court facilities, according to the order. Anyone seeking entrance to a court facility may be asked if they have been diagnosed with COVID-19, have COVID-19 symptoms or have been in contact with COVID-19 patients in the previous two weeks.
The court facilities defined by the order include the Cambria County Courthouse in Ebensburg, the county’s eight magisterial district courts, the Cambria County Domestic Relations Office and all areas of the Central Park Complex, 110 Franklin St., Johnstown, behind the security checkpoint.
Entrance to all courtrooms will be limited by sheriff’s deputies to keep occupancy at or below 35% of their capacity, and hearing times are to be staggered to allow for social distancing. Only those with essential court business are guaranteed entrance to court facilities, subject to the masking and temperature restrictions.
Friends and relatives will be required to wait outside.
The regulations were put in place “in consideration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the inherent risk of exposure that exists in any place where people gather and … the public health advisories to reduce exposure through mitigation strategies,” Krumenacker wrote in the order.
Exceptions to the rule requiring masks include children under the age of 2 and those who can’t wear masks due to documented medical conditions.
In the second of his two Thursday orders, Krumenacker extended the court’s March 17 declaration of judicial emergency at least through June 30.
All court facilities will be open to conduct all court business, subject to the restrictions on access detailed in the first order.
Telephone and video conferencing will continue to be the preferred method of conducting proceedings.
Jury selection in Cambria County criminal cases, which had been canceled, will resume June 25.
The jury selection that had been scheduled for June 4 has been canceled and pushed back to July 30; additional jury selection is to occur on Aug. 27, Aug. 31 and Sept. 14.
