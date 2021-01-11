Cambria County led the region with five COVID-19 deaths recorded Monday among 83 new deaths statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
Somerset and Westmoreland counties each reported two new deaths and Clearfield and Centre counties added one death each. There were no additional deaths in Blair, Bedford and Clearfield counties.
For the second week in a row, Monday’s new-case report was affected by computer maintenance at the health department. Some new cases reported during the maintenance on Sunday will not be publicly recorded until Tuesday.
Monday’s report shows 5,338 additional positive cases, which brings Pennsylvania’s totals to 726,154 cases and17,853 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County added 35 new cases to reach 9,673 cases and 291 deaths since the pandemic hit the state in March.
Somerset County added 27 cases to reach 5,656 cases and 111 deaths.
Bedford County added nine cases to reach 3,233 cases and 100 deaths.
Blair County added 69 cases to reach 8,862 cases and 192 deaths.
Indiana County added 22 cases to reach 4,363 cases and 132 deaths.
Clearfield County added 69 cases to reach 4,822 cases and 57 deaths.
Centre County added 42 cases to reach 9,785 cases and 153 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 173 cases to reach 22,026 cases and 483 deaths.
Hospitalizations continue to decrease, statewide and locally. In Cambria, Somerset, Blair and Bedford counties there were 168 people hospitalized for COVID-19 on Monday. That included 30 in intensive care units and 28 on ventilators. On Thursday, there were 188 inpatients, with 33 in ICUs and 28 on ventilators.
