Cambria County has reported its first death in a patient infected by coronavirus, the state Health Department announced.
The local patient was among a record 78 new deaths reported Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 240.
There are 1,579 additional positive cases of COVID-19 disease, bringing the statewide total to 14,559.
All 67 counties in Pennsylvania now have cases of COVID-19.
The Health Department has provided no additional information on those with COVID-19 who have died.
Somerset County reported an additional positive case, for a total of seven.
The 1,579 new positive cases in Tuesday's report represents a slight increase from Monday's 1,470 new cases and was the first daily increase since Saturday. At 12% in total cases, however, the jump remains lower than the 20% daily increases seen over the previous two weeks.
Philadelphia's death toll more than doubled, with 30 new cases bringing the total to 58 who have died after contracting the virus.
Conemaugh Health System spokeswoman Emily Korns said the Cambria County coronavirus patient who died was not under Conemaugh care.
She said a different patient died a few days ago while in the isolation unit for possible coronavirus infection.
“That patient ultimately tested negative for coronavirus,” Korns said.
Korns pointed out both the positive cases and deaths are reported by county of residence. It is possible the patient who died was tested at an out-of-county, non-Conemaugh facility – possibly even in another state.
Elsewhere in this region, Indiana County has four new cases for a total of 21, Blair County added another case and now has six confirmed COVID-19.
Cambria's positive cases held steady at seven, which would include the patient who has died.
Bedford has four cases and Clearfield has seven. Both were not changed on Tuesday.
To the west, Allegheny County reported two addition deaths, for a total of six. Beaver County added three deaths, bringing the county total to nine.
