JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The percentage of COVID-19 tests that are coming back positive in Cambria County fell last week to 3.7%, the state’s latest seven-day figures show.
That appears to be the lowest recorded positivity rate for Cambria County since the spring of 2021, before the delta and omicron variants took hold in the area.
Across the region, the seven-day case totals for last week also fell in all counties from their levels the week prior, with Cambria County reporting 65 cases for the period ending March 4, down from 158 the week prior.
Bedford County’s case count dropped by nearly half, from 60 to 33, with its positivity rate falling from 12.6% to 7.3%.
Somerset County was the only other regional county whose positivity rate was 5.0% or lower, dropping from 7.4% the week before, while Westmoreland County’s positivity rate was close behind at 5.4%.
Indiana County reported 54 cases last week, down from 86 the week prior, while its positivity rate was 6.2%. Blair County’s rate was also 6.2%.
Pennsylvania uses positivity rates as as an important barometer to track the spread of viruses. A rate of more than 5% is considered a “high” rate of transmission. Pennsylvania’s statewide average dipped below 5% last week.
Cambria County added 41 cases and one death over the weekend to bring its total to 34,351 cases and 705 deaths since the pandemic began. Somerset County added five cases.
Bedford County added 15 cases and one death, while Blair added 23 cases and two deaths. Indiana, Clearfield and Centre counties also added two deaths each.
Westmoreland County, which added 62 cases over the weekend, had six deaths.
