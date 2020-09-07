Cambria County had exactly 500 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 reported as of Monday afternoon, meaning that approximately one out of every 260 residents has contracted the disease, at one time or another, since the pandemic started.
Four additional cases were added to the count from Sunday, according to information released by the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The total includes 448 confirmed and 52 probable.
One of the 500 individuals is a student at Westmont Hilltop Elementary School.
In response, Superintendent Tom Mitchell issued a statement: “On Friday afternoon, I was alerted that a Westmont Hilltop Elementary School student tested positive for COVID-19. As instructed by the PA Department of Health, the school district has identified students and adults that are at risk of exposure, communicated required quarantines, and encouraged the individuals to communicate with their health care professional. The Department of Health will also follow up with impacted individuals. Please understand we want to communicate relevant information to our community while respecting the privacy of employees, families and students. Based on the instructions of the Department of Health, there is no need to close classrooms, grade levels, or the entire school. We will keep you informed if the circumstance changes. All parents are encouraged to continue monitoring their child(ren) for the symptoms of COVID-19 and communicate any concerns with your health care professional and school nurse.”
Meanwhile, Somerset remained at 182 cases and Bedford increased from 178 to 179. Regionally, Centre saw the biggest jump with 13 cases added, increasing the county's total to 674.
Two additional coronavirus-related deaths were reported in neighboring counties – one apiece in Blair and Indiana, bringing their respective totals to 13 and 11.
Statewide, 139,863 individuals have tested positive with 7,780 deaths recorded. The recovery rate is at 82%. There have been more than 1.6 million negative test results.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.