A Cambria County employee who works in downtown Johnstown has tested positive for COVID-19.
Emergency Management Agency Director Art Martynuska said the entire Central Park complex was sanitized over the weekend after the county was notified that an employee there had tested positive.
Other employees have been tested and are waiting results, he said, adding he has no specific information on the employees.
In addition to the Central Park Complex, which includes two district court offices, county crews did a thorough cleaning of the Cambria County Prison.
“We had been planning on doing that once we got our chemicals,” Martynuska said.
It is not clear when the employee was tested. There were no additional Cambria County cases in Monday's report by Pennsylvania Department of Health.
One positive case in Blair County was the region's only new case Monday among 543 new COVID-19 cases across Pennsylvania. That is the lowest since March 28.
The state reported an additional 24 deaths, which brings the state totals to 57,145 cases and 3,731 deaths.
Locally, there have been 44 cases reported in Cambria County, 32 cases in Somerset County and 29 cases each in Bedford and Blair counties. Cambria, Somerset and Bedford counties each has one death reported.
In past weeks, reports have lagged over the weekends, leading to reduced numbers on Mondays and somewhat larger daily totals on Tuesdays.
During the daily press briefing, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine addressed the expansion of COVID-19 testing in the state, and measures to protect residents and staff in nursing homes and personal care homes.
Levine was asked Monday if Pennsylvania will follow New York's announcement that nursing home staff must be tested twice a week for coronavirus and testing of residents will also be stepped up.
“We are working on those plans, and we plan to announce more information later this week,” Levine said.
The department will also release information about outbreaks in specific nursing homes this week, she said.
The reports show about a fifth of the cases and two-thirds of the state's COVID-19 deaths have been related to long-term care living facilities.
