The Cambria County Sheriff’s Office has lost another of its members to COVID-19, acting sheriff Don Robertson and the office announced late Tuesday night.
Deputy Ross Dixon passed away on Tuesday, according to Robertson and the office’s Facebook page. Dixon has been a sheriff’s deputy since 2005, working many posts throughout Cambria County Courthouse.
“Most notably,” the office’s tribute to Dixon said. “He could be found every Monday morning working the front door with a smile on his face.”
“Deputy Ross Dixon passed after a very tough fight,” Robertson said on his Facebook page.
“Ross Dixon was more than a law enforcement officer. He was a husband, father and friend. My family and my fellow deputies are devastated. Our heart goes out to the love of his life, Kathy.”
Dixon is the second sheriff’s deputy in the Cambria County office to succumb to the novel coronavirus in just over two months. John “Sonny” Kuhar Jr., a 60-year veteran of law enforcement, passed away in November.
