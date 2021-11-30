JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Cambria County recorded another triple-digit increase in COVID-19 cases Tuesday, even as the state report is leveling out, the Pennsylvania Department of Health report showed.
Cambria also had two additional COVID-19 deaths Tuesday, among 113 in the state.
The report showed 5,766 new positives statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,736,920 cases and 33,421 deaths attributed to COVID-19 since the pandemic struck last year.
The increase puts the state’s rolling seven-day average at 5,626 cases a day, up slightly from Monday but below last week’s average of more than 6,000 cases a day.
Somerset County had 47 new cases, Bedford County had 32, Blair County had 53, Indiana County had 57, Clearfield County had 42, Centre County had 64 and Westmoreland County had 192 new cases.
Westmoreland’s seven new COVID-19 deaths was the largest increase in the region. Indiana County added two deaths and Somerset, Blair and Clearfield each added one new virus fatality.
Meanwhile, combining Monday’s reports from the state and Philadelphia health departments shows 7,623,599 Pennsylvanians are fully vaccinated. That’s a one-week increase of 36,614 people.
Vaccine providers have administered 17,672,393 doses, including 1,641,043 boosters. In addition, there have been 186,076 pediatric doses administered for children ages 5-11.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 69.2% of Pennsylvania adults are fully vaccinated.
All eight counties in the region have lower vaccination rates than the statewide figure. Cambria County’s rate is the highest at 59.6% of all adults. Somerset’s rate is 50.7%, Bedford’s is 42.4%, Blair’s is 55.3%, Indiana’s is 48.6%, Clearfield’s is 53.4%, Centre’s is 58.5% and Westmoreland’s is 59.4%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.