HARRISBURG – Cambria County’s first positive COVID-19 test in a long-term care facility brings home a statewide issue in reporting cases.
While coronavirus deaths in nursing homes mount, state officials have yet to commit to naming which long-term care facilities have been hit by coronavirus outbreaks.
Almost two-thirds of the people killed by the coronavirus in Pennsylvania have been nursing home residents, according to state data. The Department of Health has reported that 1,428 of 2,195 deaths attributed to coronavirus in Pennsylvania were in nursing homes and long-term care residences.
Coronavirus cases have been reported in 461 nursing homes across the state. The state has reported that 7,698 nursing home residents and 975 nursing home employees have tested positive for coronavirus.
In addition to the new Cambria County case reported Wednesday, the health department shows COVID-19 has been found in two Clearfield County home residents; three Fayette County home residents; 13 Indiana County home residents, along with one employee; and 131 Westmoreland County home residents, along with 29 employees.
Fayette County has reported one death in a nursing home. Indiana has had four deaths and Westmoreland has had 22 deaths.
The Department of Health has been releasing data on the number of coronavirus cases and the number of a nursing home facilities per county that have reported coronavirus cases. But the department has repeatedly refused to publicize the names of the facilities where coronavirus has turned up.
There are about 126,000 people residing in nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Pennsylvania, according to the AARP.
The state chapter of AARP last week called on the Department of Health to begin naming facilities. But that demand has, as yet, gone unanswered.
“On other fronts, the state is moving fast, but we’re still not seeing the transparency regarding nursing homes that the AARP has been calling for,” Bill Johnston-Walsh, state director for the AARP in Pennsylvania, said on Wednesday.
Nate Wardle, a spokesman for the Department of Health, didn’t directly respond to a question about why the department has refused to release the names of nursing homes with coronavirus cases.
“We are constantly reviewing and considering what information to release publicly, while also protecting the privacy and confidentiality of Pennsylvanians,” he said. “Discussions about data that we can provide are ongoing as we work to keep the public, and the media, informed.”
Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine in her Monday press briefing said the state is considering whether it should name the facilities where coronavirus outbreaks have occurred, but said the facility operators ought to be notifying family members.
“We have to take into account many different factors, including patient privacy and confidentiality and the functioning of the facility, versus the interests of people who want to know,” she said. “But really, it’s the responsibility of the facilities to be notifying the loved ones of patients. That’s where the primary responsibly lies. But we’ll be considering other measures to make sure families get the information.”
Data tug of war
The state’s slow response to the calls for transparency follow a pattern that has been established by the Wolf Administration throughout the pandemic response, said state Rep. Garth Everett, R-Lycoming, chairman of the House state government committee.
Lawmakers and the public have been frustrated over the state’s lack of transparency in determining which businesses got waivers to operate despite the governor’s business shutdown. Now local officials and state lawmakers are struggling to the Wolf Administration to provide clearer explanations for how the state will determine which counties or regions are the first to see business restrictions relaxed, he said.
“We’re told those decisions will be data-driven, but they won’t tell us what data is being used,” Everett said.
The same issue is at play in the controversy over naming nursing homes that have had coronavirus outbreaks, he said.
The state’s move to release general data about coronavirus cases in long-term care facilities only creates more questions because people can see that there are facilities near them impacted but they don’t know which ones, he said.
Releasing the names of the impacted facilities would help relatives by alleviating concerns of confirming them, he said.
Naming the facilities “is not to be punitive. We don’t want to give them a ‘Scarlet A,’ but people want to know,” Everett said.
Calls for transparency
Pennsylvania isn’t alone in refusing to name nursing homes impacted by coronavirus outbreaks. Maryland, Virginia, Louisiana, Texas and Michigan are among the states that haven’t released the names of nursing homes hit by coronavirus outbreaks either, according to the Washington Post. Other states have been more open, including California, Florida and South Carolina.
In its letter, the AARP noted that there have been reports that family members are complaining that facility operators aren’t providing clear information about coronavirus cases.
“At this same time, federal regulators have halted regular inspections and the DOH is only investigating complaints when it’s indicated that patients are in immediate jeopardy. With family members and court-appointed guardians not allowed into facilities to check on their loved ones, they need and frankly, deserve access to timely information, including COVID-19 infections, mortalities in the facility, and staffing levels,” Johnston-Walsh wrote in the letter.
Adam Marles, CEO of LeadingAge PA, a trade group representing nonprofit long-term care facilities, said in an email that the group hasn’t been lobbying to keep the names of facilities with coronavirus cases secret.
“We have been urging our members since the very start of this crisis to be as transparent as possible,” Marles said during a Facebook Live event with Auditor General Eugene DePasquale on Wednesday, “to let residents, families and staff know what’s happening in their communities, so they can protect themselves and they can know what providers are doing to protect them.”
Marles said that when there are coronavirus outbreaks, the facilities are reporting the information to the state.
Johnston-Walsh said that advocates have been having conversations with state officials about the need for greater transparency over coronavirus in nursing homes, but there’s been no indication that there’s been a breakthrough. There’s also been no clear explanation from the state about what’s holding the decision up, he said.
Working with families
Gloria Eshelman oversees nine nursing homes and 29 personal care and assisted living homes for the state’s Office of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman.
With an assistant and several volunteers, Eshelman and the ombudsman program serve as a go-between for residents and their families when issues arise at facilities.
Since mid-March, the team has not been able to do in-person visits.
“We’ve been keeping in touch with open cases, and checking in with each facility,” Eshelman said. “What we are saying is: We are only a call away.”
Eshelman said she was notified of the Cambria County case, but could not identify the facility. She contacted the facility to pass along information on notifying family and other requirements.
Visitor restrictions and limits on movement inside the homes has been difficult for residents and families, she said.
“Loneliness and separation is really hard for people – especially folks with dementia,” Eshelman said. “They don’t understand why their loved ones are not coming to see them.”
The ombudsman office is starting statewide Virtual Family Council meetings on Tuesday for family and friends of those in long-term care facilities who have concerns or questions. Registration and connection information is available by contacting the office at LTC-Ombudsman@pa.gov.
