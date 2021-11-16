Coronavirus

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The COVID-19 upswing continued statewide on Tuesday, topping 5,000 new cases for the fifth time in seven days.

There were 5,778 additional positive cases statewide in Tuesday’s update by the Department of Health, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 1,654,063 cases.

Three deaths each in Cambria and Bedford counties were among 72 new deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 32,483 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Somerset, Indiana and Westmoreland counties each recorded two deaths and Clearfield and Centre counties each had one COVID-19 death.

Cambria, Blair and Westmoreland counties were in triple digits for new cases Tuesday. Cambria added 140 cases, the highest one-day total since mid-December. Blair added 119 and Westmoreland added 269 cases.

Elsewhere in the region, Somerset County had 71 new cases, Bedford County had 30, Indiana had 70, Clearfield County had 50 and Centre County had 24 new cases.

Combining the state and Philadelphia health department reports shows there are now 7,542,587 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s a one-week increase of 53,989. Vaccine providers have administered 16,972,877 doses, including 1,277,122 boosters.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Here are the latest COVID-19 numbers from the Pennsylvania Department of Health for Nov. 16, 2021. Due to a change in reporting requirements, the department added 15,414 old cases on Nov. 13. Officials did not provide a county breakdown of old cases, so seven-day totals and seven-day averages are not available on the county level.

Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 Population
Cambria 140 3 21,311 16,369 541 416 130,192
Somerset 71 2 11,469 15,615 269 366 73,447
Bedford 30 3 7,345 15,338 184 384 47,888
Blair 119 0 19,359 15,890 411 337 121,829
Indiana 70 2 9,984 11,875 250 297 84,073
Clearfield 50 1 12,090 15,255 211 266 79,255
Centre 24 1 21,804 13,427 251 155 162,385
Westmoreland 269 2 48,539 13,912 941 270 348,899
Region 773 14 151,901 14,495 3,058 292 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 5,778 72 1,654,063 12,920 32,483 254 12,801,937

