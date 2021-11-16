JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The COVID-19 upswing continued statewide on Tuesday, topping 5,000 new cases for the fifth time in seven days.
There were 5,778 additional positive cases statewide in Tuesday’s update by the Department of Health, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 1,654,063 cases.
Three deaths each in Cambria and Bedford counties were among 72 new deaths statewide, bringing Pennsylvania’s total to 32,483 deaths attributed to COVID-19. Somerset, Indiana and Westmoreland counties each recorded two deaths and Clearfield and Centre counties each had one COVID-19 death.
Cambria, Blair and Westmoreland counties were in triple digits for new cases Tuesday. Cambria added 140 cases, the highest one-day total since mid-December. Blair added 119 and Westmoreland added 269 cases.
Elsewhere in the region, Somerset County had 71 new cases, Bedford County had 30, Indiana had 70, Clearfield County had 50 and Centre County had 24 new cases.
Combining the state and Philadelphia health department reports shows there are now 7,542,587 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That’s a one-week increase of 53,989. Vaccine providers have administered 16,972,877 doses, including 1,277,122 boosters.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.