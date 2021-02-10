EBENSBURG – An uptick in the number of COVID-19 cases was reported by Warden Christian Smith to members of the Cambria County Prison Board on Wednesday.
Even with continued mitigation efforts to combat the spread of the virus, Smith submitted that there have been 220 positive COVID-19 cases at the prison broken down to 176 inmates, 41 prison staff and three employees of the prison’s medical provider, PrimeCare.
Smith noted that one employee remains off work, and is COVID-free, but is experiencing breathing and lung issues during the recovery. Thirteen inmates are active positive cases.
Smith also said that the prison is working with Cambria County EMA to distribute vaccines to prison staff once Pennsylvania enters Phase 1B of the vaccination schedule. PrimeCare will administer the vaccines to prison staff.
According to Smith’s report, each staff member was given the opportunity to voluntarily sign up for, or refuse the vaccination. On Wednesday, the warden said that one-third of the employees had accepted the vaccine with the remaining two-thirds declining due to potential side-effects and the general feeling of the unknown.
Smith also updated the progress of a COVID-related adaptation at the prison, telling the board that construction of the video courtrooms continues. The prison is converting a large, unused classroom into a video courtroom containing six, separate, private rooms inside, allowing one counselor and an officer to oversee up to six simultaneous hearings at once.
At times, the facility had been using prison counselors to oversee video court sessions from their personal offices. meaning that up to six counselors and an officer were used at any given time.
Smith said that CARES funding was used to purchase the Polycom video units that will be installed in each of the private mini-rooms.
The prison also started a new cadet academy on Monday. The class consists of seven per-diem hires, who will receive 160 hours of classroom training and 40 hours of on-the-job training. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the prison will not be accepting cadets from other counties.
