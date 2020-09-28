Several Cambria County Prison corrections officers tested positive for COVID-19 late last week and officials are working to contain the virus, Emergency Management Coordinator Art Martynuska said.
“There were three or four positive cases at the prison initially – some asymptomatic and a few weren’t,” he said.
Martynuska said he was not sure how many cases have been confirmed as of Monday, but said steps have been taken to take protective measures, noting that at-risk areas were decontaminated and the prison’s medical staff has ramped up testing and screening both inside the prison and outside the entrance.
Per protocol, the Department of Corrections was contacted, Martynuska said.
“Mass testing began today,” Martynuska said. “We’re working to treat this very aggressively to keep people out of harm’s way as much as possible.”
Martynuska’s department has been overseeing Cambria County’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blair, Indiana see double-digit increases
Blair and Indiana counties’ COVID-19 caseloads both grew by 10 Monday, according to the state Department of Health.
Those cases were among 676 new cases reported statewide – 70 of which were reported in Centre County – by the state Department of Health.
In Cambria County, five additional cases were reported, bringing the total since March to 579.
While Blair and Indiana climbed to 689 and 717 cases, respectively, no additional positives were listed for Somerset and Bedford counties.
Somerset remains at 218 cases, while Bedford is at 242, the latest figures show.
Centre County continued a jump in cases that started after Penn State students returned for classes in late August.
The state reported six new deaths Sunday and one additional death statewide Monday, bringing the year-to-date total to 8,107.
One of those deaths was reported in Westmoreland County, which now has 55.
The other five were reported farther from the region surrounding Greater Johnstown, according to Department of Health data.
College counts
Continued cases involving Penn State students have been a significant driver in Pennsylvania’s daily caseload over the past few weeks.
Centre County’s daily count has outpaced Philadelphia's for the past several days, and Monday’s total, 70, represented a bit more than 10% of the entire statewide new case total.
According to the college’s dashboard, the school’s University Park campus, traditionally home to more than 40,000 students, has reported 2,123 student cases between the weeks of Aug. 21 and Sept. 24.
According to the school’s data, 819 are still considered to be “active,” with hundreds of test results still pending.
Indiana University of Pennsylvania has seen its caseload slow a bit in late September.
The 12,000-student school has 171 cases since Aug. 15. Two-thirds have since recovered, IUP’s statistics show.
Sixteen were reported last week.
Smaller schools in the region aren’t seeing COVID-19 spikes, reports show.
St. Francis University reported no new cases over the week ending Sept. 25 and just three since August.
The University of Pittsburgh at Johnstown, which has a traditional enrollment of 3,000 students, had reported three student COVID-19 cases since Aug. 1, one of them within the past week, the school’s coronavirus dashboard shows.
School-age children
While colleges are under the spotlight for significant COVID-19 spikes, the statewide number of new cases among children ages 5 to 18 years old dropped last week, according to the state.
The Department of Health issued its weekly “Early Warning” update Monday that showed 624 children between the ages of 5 and 18 had tested positive for COVID-19 during the week of Sept. 18 to 24.
A week earlier, there were 753 cases in the same demographic, the state reported at the time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.