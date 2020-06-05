The Cambria County Library is taking its books to the curb.
On Tuesday, it will launch its Curbside Pickup program, allowing patrons to request materials and pick them up at the library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown, during designed times.
Ashley Flynn, director of the Cambria County Library System, said with people being in quarantine many have probably read through everything they had at home, so this gives them an opportunity to get library materials back in their hands.
“Even though we’re not ready to let folks into our building to browse the collections themselves; what we are offering is either for folks to put holds on materials using our internet system or they can call in and talk with a staff member,” she said.
Flynn said even if you’re unsure what books, audiobooks or DVDs you’d like, staff will be available to offer suggestions.
“You can say ‘my kid is 6 and loves dinosaurs’ and we can pull a collection of things for you or ‘I just finished ‘Game of Thrones’ and loved it so what else might I like?’ and our experts on staff will make some suggestions and help you choose books that you might really enjoy,” she said.
Patrons with a current nondigital Cambria County Library card can visit www.cclsys.org and place up to 10 items on hold.
Items will be available for curbside pickup from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
“When they arrive they can call and let us know they’re here and someone will run books out to them,” Flynn said. “If someone doesn’t have a cellphone then we can set up a specific time slot to come.”
Books can be checked out for two weeks at a time and there is an option to renew them.
DVDs are a week borrowing period.
Returned items will be placed in external book drops outside of the library.
“They will be quarantined for three days before they get checked back in by staff, and that’s following CDC recommendations,” Flynn said.
She said they don’t have a firm timeline on when the library will be open to the public.
“We’re waiting for the Office of Commonwealth Libraries revised guidelines and instillation of plexiglas sneeze guards at all our public service desks,” Flynn said.
For more information, call 814-536-5131.
