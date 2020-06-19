The Cambria County Library is set to welcome back its patrons.
The library, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown, will resume modified, in-person services beginning Monday.
Hours will be 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The reduced hours and services are intended to allow people to browse the collections and use computers, while discouraging gatherings to ensure that staff are complying with all mandated safety procedures.
“This is a very exciting transition for us,” said Ashley Flynn, director of the Cambria County Library System.
“Everything we do at the library is based on serving our community. Even though we’ve been able to do that it’s been in such a limited capacity in terms of not including any of that face-to-face interaction, so we’re looking forward to having our patrons back in the building.”
Visitors must use the front entrance on Main Street, where a security guard will be monitoring admittance.
There will be a limit of 50 patrons permitted in the library at a time, and visitors are required to wear masks and observe proper social distancing.
“We’re really encouraging folks, especially if we have people waiting outside, to be mindful of the time they spend in the library,” Flynn said. “We’re not quite ready for folks to come and stay for the afternoon, so we’re looking for people to come in and get what they need and allow the next people in line to have a chance to come in.”
In addition, a limited number of public computers will be available for use in timed, one-hour sessions.
Plexiglas shields have been installed at the circulation, reference and children’s department desks. The children’s department playroom and Storytime Theatre will remain closed during this phase.
Staff will be wearing personal protective equipment and following added safety procedures, including quarantining all returned items for 72 hours.
At this time, all programming and events are being offered virtually, including six weeks of online activities for SummerQuest 2020.
The Inclined to Read Bookstore will remain closed.
PA CareerLink will be offering limited on-site services by appointment only beginning Monday. Those needing assistance can call 814-534-2500 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday.
Patrons can continue to utilize the library’s Curbside Pickup service from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.
Books, audiobooks and DVDs can be requested online or by calling 814-536-5131 and pressing option 1.
Flynn said the library is making every effort to resume regular hours and services, including evening hours.
“It’ll be a gradual approach and we hope the community is patient with us as we get there,” she said.
