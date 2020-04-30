CamTran is reporting that an employee has tested positive for COVID-19, even as the state is showing three new cases of coronavirus in Cambria County.
The state Department of Health report Wednesday included the county’s first positive test involving a nursing home or personal care home resident.
It is among 461 long-term-care facilities with COVID-19 cases among residents and staff. The state does not identify which homes are affected.
The Cambria County Transit Authority provides public bus service across the region.
In a news release, CamTran said the infected employee “is currently self-isolating at home in accordance with the guidelines established by the state health department and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.”
The transit authority did not say what the employee’s duties are.
“For reasons of privacy and confidentiality, we are not sharing the name of the employee directly impacted. We are working with this employee to communicate the support available for a full recovery during this challenging time.”
Asked if the employee’s job brought him or her in contact with the public, CamTran Executive Director Rose Lucey-Noll cited privacy concerns, saying, “We are not giving out any other information, other than it is a CamTran employee.”
There are 1,102 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 44,366, the Department of Health reported.
There are two new cases each in Blair and Bedford counties. Local county totals are now 25 in Cambria, 26 in Somerset, 24 in Bedford and 23 in Blair.
Another 479 deaths were added in Wednesday’s daily update, bringing the total to 2,195 deaths in Pennsylvania, but Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said the additional deaths occurred over several days.
“It’s important to remember with this reconciliation of data analysis, this is a report of deaths that have taken days, or a week or more to occur,” Levine said during the health department’s daily briefing. “It is not one day’s report.”
Philadelphia and several other southeastern counties have been reporting more deaths than the state report shows. Most of Wednesday’s added deaths came from those counties.
Levine said Wednesday’s numbers represent the merger of several death-reporting systems, including county coroners’ reports.
The report shows 150 deaths added in Philadelphia, for a total of 424. Montgomery County added 97 to reach 329 deaths and Delaware County added 82 to reach 224 deaths in patients with confirmed COVID-19.
Berks, Bucks, Chester, Lancaster and Northampton counties each added at least 20 new deaths.
In western Pennsylvania, the only new deaths were reported in Beaver County, with six; Lawrence County, with one; and Westmoreland County, which added five deaths to reach 25 total.
Levine also provided more information about what to expect when some parts of the state on May 8 move from the current “red” phase to “yellow,” under Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to reopen businesses.
“Pennsylvanians are certainly ready to get back to work and to get back to their regular routines,” Levine said. “But it’s very important to remember that social distancing and wearing masks are still going to be important when we move from red to yellow. Yellow actually means that we need to proceed with caution.”
The department will continue to monitor cases, working with hospitals and other agencies to provide additional testing and check contacts of confirmed patients to control future spread.
“We are going to have to watch for clusters and outbreaks,” she said.
