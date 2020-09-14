Cambria County had seven new COVID-19 cases over the weekend and Somerset County had no additional cases in the state's first two-day update on Monday.
There were 638 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and 620 on Monday. The 1,258 weekend cases bring the statewide total to 145,063 cases.
There were no new deaths reported for Sunday and seven new deaths reported for Monday, bringing the state total to 7,869 deaths associated with COVID-19.
The Department of Health did not issue a report on Sunday, which would have included cases and deaths collected on Saturday.
Monday’s report included data collected Saturday and Sunday – when there are not as many tests completed and death reports lag.
Cambria County had four new positive tests on Saturday and three on Sunday for a total of seven in Monday’s report.
Reports for other area counties were:
• Bedford County, 10 cases: Nine Saturday and one Sunday.
• Blair County, 15 cases: 10 Saturday and five Sunday.
• Clearfield County, 15 cases: 10 Saturday and five Sunday.
• Indiana County, 11 cases: two Saturday and nine Sunday.
• Westmoreland County, 23 cases: eight Saturday and 15 Sunday.
There no additional deaths recorded for any local county.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine will provide an update on the state’s COVID-19 response during a press briefing at 3:30 p.m. in Harrisburg.
