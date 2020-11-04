There were 78 new COVID-19 cases in Cambria County and 80 reported in Blair County in Wednesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Cambria, Blair and Centre counties each added one death among 35 reported statewide.
A total of 2,795 new positive cases statewide brings the state totals to 217,666 cases and 8,890 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Daily increases continue to be the highest since the start of the pandemic.
Widespread testing helps state health workers track the spread of coronavirus. Tuesday saw a record number, with nearly 50,000 tested in one day. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, there were 49,087 test results reported to the department.
Wednesday’s report showed:
Cambria County has had 1,374 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths since the pandemic hit the state in March.
Blair County has had 1,654 cases and 33 deaths.
Somerset County added 13 cases to reach 511 cases with three deaths.
Bedford County added 14 cases to reach 512 cases with nine deaths.
Indiana County added 18 cases to reach 1,281 cases with 17 deaths.
Clearfield County added 14 cases to reach 537 cases with seven deaths.
Centre County added 10 cases to reach 4,366 cases with 20 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 90 cases and two deaths to reach 4,761 cases and 111 deaths.
