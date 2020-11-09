COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had 234,296 cases and more than 9,000 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Monday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 2,455,856

• Positive tests: 234,296

• Deaths: 9,024

• Recovered: 73%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 1,633 positives, 29,473 negatives (13 deaths)

• Somerset: 597 positives, 13,406 negatives (3 deaths)

• Bedford: 668 positives, 5,853 negatives (9 deaths)

• Blair: 1,953 positives, 23,702 negatives (34 deaths)

• Indiana: 1,474 positives, 11,873 negatives (19 deaths)

• Clearfield: 614 positives, 10,451 negatives (7 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 5,174 positives, 54,862 negatives (118 deaths)

• Allegheny: 17,656 positives, 224,115 negatives (433 deaths)

• Beaver: 2,509 positives, 26,439 negatives (142 deaths)

• Butler: 2,375 positives, 29,286 negatives (32 deaths)

• Centre: 4,679 positives, 39,540 negatives (22 deaths)

• Fayette: 1,194 positives, 20,295 negatives (15 deaths)

• Greene: 343 positives, 5,527 negatives (1 death)

• Washington: 2,556 positives, 32,331 negatives (41 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 44,042 positives, 355,482 negatives (1,909 deaths)

• Montgomery: 15,660 positives, 189,912 negatives (898 deaths)

• Delaware: 15,232 positives, 140,429 negatives (775 deaths)

• Bucks: 11,519 positives, 127,528 negatives (629 deaths)

• Lancaster: 10,951 positives, 103,519 negatives (489 deaths)

• Berks: 10,447 positives, 69,023 negatives (437 deaths)

• Chester: 8,914 positives, 107,875 negatives (379 deaths)

• Lehigh: 7,657 positives, 77,229 negatives (371 deaths)

• Northampton: 6,131 positives, 70,563 negatives (317 deaths)

• Lackawanna: 4,106 positives, 41,142 negatives (222 deaths)

• Luzerne: 6,206 positives, 59,327 negatives (211 deaths)

• Dauphin: 5,534 positives, 59,065 negatives (196 deaths)

• Monroe: 2,287 positives, 28,678 negatives (135 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 6,032.

• Ages 10-19: 21,237.

• Ages 20-29: 44,929.

• Ages 30-39: 34,330.

• Ages 40-49: 30,582.

• Ages 50-59: 34,315.

• Ages 60-69: 26,664.

• Ages 70-79: 16,617.

• Ages 80-89: 12,399.

• Ages 90-99: 6,709.

• Ages 100+: 340.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 126,482 cases.

• Male: 106,426.

• Not reported: 1,380 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 27,466 cases.

• White: 98,029 cases.

• Asian: 4,748 cases.

• Other: 2,449 cases.

• Not reported: 101,604 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.