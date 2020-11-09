Cambria County added 57 new COVID-19 cases and Blair County added 47 among 3,402 additional cases statewide in Monday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
There were also four new deaths reported Monday, bringing state totals to 234,296 cases and 9,024 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Deaths in Bucks, Philadelphia, Schuylkill and York counties included in Monday’s update were reported to the health department on Sunday. The reports are often delayed over the weekend.
Elsewhere in the region, Somerset County added 24 cases, Bedford County added 20, Indiana County added 21, Clearfield County added 16 and Westmoreland added 96 new cases.
There have been 27,729 positive cases among residents of nursing and personal care homes, 5,879 cases among employees of the homes, with 5,907 resident deaths.
The health department estimates almost 13,000 health care workers have contracted the virus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.