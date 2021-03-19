A temporary morgue that was installed at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center during the peak of the Johnstown area's COVID-19 outbreak has been removed.
The refrigerated trailer, which was provided by the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency, was set up in December when, for a period of time, Cambria County ranked first per capita in cases among all counties in the nation with populations of 100,000 or more people.
More than 400 county residents have died from COVID-related illnesses.
But the rate has slowed recently to fewer than a dozen recorded deaths in March.
“This week, with the progress that we're seeing in the COVID deaths in our area, we sent the morgue back to Harrisburg,” Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees said during a press conference early Friday morning.
“But again, we want to stress that just because the morgue is leaving the area that doesn't mean that we're out of the woods yet. We have to stay vigilant, follow CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines to protect yourselves, and protect your family and friends and the community. The last thing that I want to do is to have to call this morgue back.”
Lees emphasized that just because the temporary morgue is gone does not mean the virus is no longer a threat.
“I'm extremely cautious and concerned about what the perception will be,” Lees said. “But again, we did a news conference when we brought the morgue in, and I felt it necessary to do one again when it was leaving. Even though we are in better times, the last thing we want to do is go backward.”
The coroner's office has handled 98 deaths since the start of the pandemic a year ago.
“These are numbers,” Lees said. “But again, we can't lose sight that these are human lives that were cut short and families that had to endure a horrific, heart-wrenching process – not being able to be with their loved ones, whether it be at the hospitals or the nursing facilities.”
Conemaugh and area funeral homes came close to capacity several times during the worst days of the outbreak, according to Lees, but no bodies were put into the temporary morgue.
“It was not used, thank God,” Lees said.
Cambria County Emergency Management Agency Director Art Martynuska described the removal of the temporary morgue as a positive development.
“Obviously, from a tactical standpoint, we don't need it,” Martynuska said during a telephone interview. “Thank goodness. And, from an optical standpoint, I think it's just one more sign that things are starting to get a little bit brighter. When we can start de-seeing equipment like that and we don't see a need for it, that's a fantastic thing.”
In Martynuska's opinion, several factors – including the county having a large senior population and multiple congruent housing facilities, along with resistance to mitigation efforts – impacted in the severity of the local outbreak.
“I think there were a lot of things that went into the mix,” he said.
