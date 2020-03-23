Cambria County Controller Ed Cernic Jr. announced Monday that his office will remain open on a limited staffing basis to handle high-priority issues, including processing necessary payments to vendors and monthly retirement benefits to retirees.
Anyone who needs to contact the office is asked to call 814-472-1620 or email Cernic at ecernic@co.cambria.pa.us for general information, Kris Segear at ksegear@co.cambria.pa.us for accounting department information or Dana Descavish at ddescavish@co.cambria.pa.us for information on retirement payments.
“We want to thank everyone for your patience and cooperation in these trying times,” Cernic said.
