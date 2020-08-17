EBENSBURG – Cambria County has announced the creation of two new grant programs designed to provide financial relief to businesses, organizations and municipalities that have been hurt by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
One of the programs will provide help to municipalities in Cambria County that are experiencing economic hardship as a result of the pandemic, and the other will assist small businesses and nonprofits that have been affected, county officials said.
Both programs will be funded using federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act funds provided to Cambria County through the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development’s COVID-19 County Relief Block Grant.
The county got about $11.75 million through that program in June and has until the end of the year to spend it all.
Grants awarded through the program that’s focused on helping municipalities – officially called the Cambria County Governmental COVID-19 Relief Grant Program – can be used to help cover pandemic-related expenses, such as the purchase of personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies or services.
The other program – the Cambria County Non-Governmental COVID-19 Relief Grant Program – will aim “to help eligible industries and organizations stay in business throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, retain employees and be prepared to grow in the future,” county officials said. Grants can be used to help cover losses related to business interruptions, including losses of fundraising revenues for eligible nonprofits.
The first round of funding distributed through non-governmental program will focus on businesses and organizations “that are vital to sustaining the economy of Cambria County.”
Priority will be given to applicants that did not receive Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) or Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) funds.
Information on eligibility requirements and the application process, including deadlines, is expected to be published this week or next week on Cambria County’s website, cambriacountypa.gov.
