Cambria County recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 97 new cases in Tuesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The continuing surge added 3,899 new cases and 64 deaths statewide on Tuesday, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,517,231 cases and 30,587 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Blair and Westmoreland counties each added three deaths, and Bedford County added one death.
Somerset County had 19 new cases, Bedford County had 24, Blair County had 60, Indiana County had 31, Clearfield County had 42, Centre County had 22 and Westmoreland County had 199 new cases.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 70.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.
Rates are somewhat lower across the region. The CDC shows 59.8% of Cambria County residents age 18 and older have been fully vaccinated.
Adult vaccination rates for other counties in the region are:
- Somerset County – 51.6%.
- Bedford County – 41.3%.
- Blair County – 55%.
- Indiana County – 49.6%.
- Clearfield County – 54.2%.
- Centre County – 60.2%.
- Westmoreland County
- – 62.2%
Combining Tuesday’s updates by the state and Philadelphia health departments shows vaccine providers have administered 15,499,538 doses, including 406,027 boosters.
There are now 7,343,960 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated, the reports show.
Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune- Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.
