Cambria County recorded two COVID-19 deaths and 97 new cases in Tuesday’s update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The continuing surge added 3,899 new cases and 64 deaths statewide on Tuesday, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 1,517,231 cases and 30,587 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

Blair and Westmoreland counties each added three deaths, and Bedford County added one death.

Somerset County had 19 new cases, Bedford County had 24, Blair County had 60, Indiana County had 31, Clearfield County had 42, Centre County had 22 and Westmoreland County had 199 new cases.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports 70.8% of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older are fully vaccinated.

Rates are somewhat lower across the region. The CDC shows 59.8% of Cambria County residents age 18 and older have been fully vaccinated.

Adult vaccination rates for other counties in the region are:

  • Somerset County – 51.6%.
  • Bedford County – 41.3%.
  • Blair County – 55%.
  • Indiana County – 49.6%.
  • Clearfield County – 54.2%.
  • Centre County – 60.2%.
  • Westmoreland County
  • – 62.2%

Combining Tuesday’s updates by the state and Philadelphia health departments shows vaccine providers have administered 15,499,538 doses, including 406,027 boosters.

There are now 7,343,960 Pennsylvanians fully vaccinated, the reports show.

Randy Griffith is a multimedia reporter for The Tribune- Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5057. Follow him on Twitter @PhotoGriffer57.

COVID-19 by the numbers

Here are the figures from Tuesday’s COVID-19 update by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.Location New cases New deaths Total cases Cases per 100,000 Total deaths Deaths per 100,000 7-day new cases 7-day per 100,000 Population
Cambria 97 2 18,762 14,411 491 377 532 409 130,192
Somerset 19 0 10,273 13,987 243 331 225 306 73,447
Bedford 24 1 6,567 13,713 161 336 193 403 47,888
Blair 60 3 16,750 13,749 372 305 489 401 121,829
Indiana 31 0 8,634 10,270 218 259 231 275 84,073
Clearfield 42 0 19,867 25,067 190 240 260 328 79,255
Centre 22 0 20,222 12,453 241 148 298 184 162,385
Westmoreland 199 3 43,767 12,544 875 251 1,115 320 348,899
Region 494 9 144,842 13,821 2,791 266 3,343 319 1,047,968
Pennsylvania 3,899 64 1,517,231 11,852 30,587 239 31,097 243 12,801,937

