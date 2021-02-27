The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 3,361 additional positive cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 929,697.
There are 1,897 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 403 patients are in intensive care units. Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most COVID-19 deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Cambria County added two virus deaths, bringing the total to 393. Bedford, Blair, Indiana and Somerset counties reported no additional deaths.
Cases in Cambria County increased to 11,682 from 11,655. Cases in Bedford County jumped to 3,802 from 3,793 and Blair County showed 10,591 cases which is up from 10,580 cases.
In Indiana County the numbers increased to 5,071 from 5,060 and Somerset County was up to 6,678 from 6,667.
