Cambria County added six more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, while Indiana County added 10, the Department of Health reported.
And to the south, Somerset County's total grew by five while Bedford added two cases.
The cases were among 816 reported Wednesday through the health department's daily report.
Cambria County now has 473 cases, while Blair has 468. Indiana County has reported 440 cases while Bedford and Somerset both have a total of 172 cases.
Based on positive and negative tests results reported in Cambria County this week, the county has a positivity rate of 4% over that span.
Pennsylvania now has 135,611 cases since March after adding 816 positives Wednesday. An additional 21 deaths were reported. That appears to be the highest one-day total since Aug. 10 for a state that has kept deaths on the overall decline since mid-June.
The Department of Health did not have an updated county-by-county breakdown of those deaths as of noon.
Elsewhere in the region, Westmoreland County now has 1,837 positive cases, up 18 from the day before. Clearfield County's 235 cases reflects an increase of seven additional cases.
