Cambria County recorded its highest single-day COVID-19 case increase since the pandemic hit Pennsylvania, adding 34 cases Wednesday, the Department of Health reported.
The increase, which moved the county above the 700-case mark for the year, was a sudden jump compared to recent daily results, on a day when Pennsylvania logged its largest one-day-increase since May 1.
For Cambria County, the single-day increase comes a week after six positive positive COVID-19 cases were reported at the Cambria County prison and steps were put in place to mass test all inmates and employees. But it was not clear if results from those tests were the cause of the sudden caseload increase in Cambria County.
County officials weren't immediately reachable for comment Wednesday afternoon.
One or more cases have also been reported over the past 10 days at St. Benedict Parish in Johnstown, Blacklick Valley and Forest Hills schools, prompting leaders there to notify families and enact disinfection measures.
Elsewhere in the region, Somerset County added seven additional cases and now is at 246 total since March.
Bedford County has 269 cases reported after adding five Wednesday, the Department of Health reported.
Centre County, which had been averaging approximately 100 new cases a day for weeks, recorded 28 on Wednesday.
Centre is now at 3,197 cases, while Clearfield County is at 349 cases, including two new ones Wednesday.
Westmoreland County is now at 2,539 after adding 39 more cases.
Statewide, Pennsylvania added 1,309 cases Wednesday.
According to the state's daily tracking data, Pennsylvania hasn't recorded 1,300 cases in one day since May 1 – during a point in the outbreak that the state was recording more than 1,200 cases daily several days a week.
State officials have been urging Pennsylvanians to continue wearing masks in public, to maintain social distancing and continue common-sense hygiene practices to minimize the chances of catching or sharing the coronavirus.
David Hurst is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @tddavidhurst
