Blair County added 22 new COVID-19 cases Thursday and Cambria County added seven among 853 additional positive cases, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
Clearfield County recorded its third death among 17 new deaths statewide, bringing the state totals to 53,397 cases and 8,079 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Surges related to the return of university students continued. Centre County added 124 cases and Indiana County had 16 new cases in Thursday’s data.
Despite the spikes in university areas, the state’s overall case counts have not been climbing.
After peaking at 975 on July 29, Pennsylvania’s seven-day average number of new cases dropped to 700 by Aug. 9. Since then, it has fluctuated from a low of 602 average daily cases for the seven days ending Aug. 27 to 864 average cases for the seven days that ended Saturday.
The latest seven-day average is 782 cases a day.
On Thursday, Gov. Tom Wolf said the state’s average ranked 41st in the nation.
Somerset and Bedford counties had no new cases Thursday. Westmoreland County had 15 new cases, and Clearfield had one new case, in addition to the additional death.
There have been 560 cases and seven deaths in Cambria County, 211 cases and three deaths in Somerset County, 235 cases and six deaths in Bedford County, 631 cases and 16 deaths in Blair County, 314 cases and three deaths in Clearfield County, 684 cases and 12 deaths in Indiana County, and 2,150 cases and 52 deaths in Westmoreland County.
