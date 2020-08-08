Cambria County added seven new COVID-19 cases and Somerset County added four more cases, the Pennsylvania Department of Heath reported on Saturday.
Bedford County added three cases, Blair County added nine and Indiana County added 4 new cases.
No new deaths were reported Saturday in the local counties.
There were 813 additional positive cases statewide, as the statewide total reached 118,092, with Philadelphia reporting an increase of 146 cases.
There have been 7,313 Pennsylvania deaths attributed to COVID-19, with 16 new deaths reported Saturday.
"As the state has put in place targeted mitigation efforts to offset recent increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework," Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said in a news release.
"Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach," she said. "However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge."
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses.
