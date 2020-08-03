Blair County added nine new COVID-19 cases Monday and Cambria County added seven among 565 new cases in the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s daily report.
No new COVID-19 deaths were added to the total of 7,209 on Monday.
Across the region, Cambria’s additional seven cases brings the county total to 274 cases. Blair County added nine to reach 233 cases; Somerset County added one case to reach 125; Bedford County added no new cases to its total of 130; Clearfield County had five new cases to reach 141; and Indiana County added three cases to reach 275.
