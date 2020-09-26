Cambria County had seven new cases of COVID-19 reported on Saturday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, raising its total case count to 567 confirmed or probable cases.
Blair County had 19 new cases of the virus reported on Saturday, bringing its tally to 667, and Indiana County had seven new cases to reach a total of 699.
Other counties in this region saw more moderate increases, except Bedford County, where no new cases were reported and the total case count remains at 238. There were two new cases in Clearfield and three new cases in Somerset County, bringing those counties’ total case counts to 319 and 215, respectively.
There were 22 new deaths Saturday attributed to COVID-19 across the state, according to Department of Health figures.
That includes two more deaths in Blair County, taking the total death toll there to 18.
Two more deaths were also reported in Clearfield County, increasing its death toll to five.
The death tolls for other regional counties remained unchanged at seven in Cambria, three in Somerset, six in Bedford, and 12 in Indiana.
The Department of Health reported 1,029 new cases of COVID-19 across Pennsylvania on Saturday, bringing the state’s total count to 155, 232 cases and 8,103 deaths. Eighty-two percent of those cases have been categorized by the department as recovered.
