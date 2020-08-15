COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had nearly 124,000 cases and has surpassed 7,400 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Saturday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 1,319,884

• ​Positive tests: 123,800

• Deaths: 7,465

• Recovered: 78%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 370 positives, 17,609 negatives (3 deaths)

• Somerset: 142 positives, 7,022 negatives (3 deaths)

• Bedford: 151 positives, 3,159 negatives (4 deaths)

• Blair: 338 positives, 12,084 negatives (8 deaths)

• Indiana: 356 positives, 6,667 negatives (8 deaths)

• Clearfield: 187 positives, 4,550 negatives (1 death)

• Westmoreland: 1,609 positives, 33,413 negatives (48 deaths)

• Allegheny: 9,359 positives, 129,341 negatives (269 deaths)

• Beaver: 1,401 positives, 14,356 negatives (94 deaths)

• Butler: 712 positives, 15,563 negatives (17 deaths)

• Centre: 391 positives, 10,414 negatives (11 deaths)

• Fayette: 613 positives, 10,563 negatives (6 deaths)

• Greene: 126 positives, 3,190 negatives (1 death)

• Washington: 899 positives, 18,067 negatives (17 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 27,475 positives, 194,674 negatives (1,732 deaths)

• Montgomery: 10,361 positives, 104,378 negatives (859 deaths)

• Delaware: 9,635 positives, 73,702 negatives (713 deaths)

• Bucks: 7,382 positives, 68,302 negatives (583 deaths)

• Lancaster: 6,182 positives, 55,242 negatives (421 deaths)

• Berks: 5,563 positives, 34,600 negatives (374 deaths)

• Chester: 5,273 positives, 54,431 negatives (349 deaths)

• Lehigh: 5,059positives, 43,151 negatives (341 deaths)

• Northampton: 3,999 positives, 40,436 negatives (295 deaths)

• Lackawanna: 1,960 positives, 20,945 negatives (212 deaths)

• Luzerne: 3,598 positives, 34,240 negatives (185 deaths)

• Dauphin: 2,963 positives, 30,373 negatives (160 deaths)

• Monroe: 1,663 positives, 17,470 negatives (125 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 2,433.

• Ages 10-19: 7,119.

• Ages 20-29: 20,897.

• Ages 30-39: 18,811.

• Ages 40-49: 16,949.

• Ages 50-59: 19,488.

• Ages 60-69: 15,216.

• Ages 70-79: 9,731.

• Ages 80-89: 8,046.

• Ages 90-99: 4,742.

• Ages 100+: 241.

Case counts by gender:

• Female: 67,984 cases.

• Male: 54,962 cases.

• Not reported: 849 cases.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 16,826 cases.

• White: 42,143 cases.

• Asian: 1,757 cases.

• Other: 1,492 cases.

• Not reported: 61,582 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx.