Local counties all added new cases of the coronavirus Saturday, but the death toll remained unchanged since Friday, according to the state Department of Health.
The exception in the region was Indiana County, where the death toll climbed by one, to a total of eight.
Cambria County had five new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total count to 370.
Somerset County added two cases to reach a total of 142, Bedford added one to reach 151. Blair added 21 cases for a total of 338.
Indiana's positive cases increased by five and Clearfield added one, climbing to 187.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 850 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 new deaths attributed to the virus, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 123,800 cases and 7,465 deaths.
“As the state has put in place targeted mitigation efforts to offset recent case increases, we must renew our commitment to protecting against COVID-19 by wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework,” a statement attributed to Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine read.
“Pennsylvania has been a model for the country on how to reopen effectively using a careful, measured approach. However, we know the virus has not gone away as we see cases rise, so we must work together to stop another surge.”
