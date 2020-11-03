Cambria County added 47 COVID-19 cases, Blair County added 45 and Bedford County recorded its second death in as many days Tuesday, as the state reported its largest one-day increase with 2,875 additional positive cases.
The Bedford County death and four Westmoreland County deaths were among 32 new deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state totals to 214,871 cases and 8,855 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Across the region, Somerset County had 10 new cases, Bedford County had 15, Indiana County had 18, Clearfield County had 12, Westmoreland County had 70 and Centre County had 30 new cases.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine on Tuesday again called on those who test positive for COVID-19 to help case investigators limit more spread.
“Across Pennsylvania, we are seeing an alarming trend of high COVID-19 cases and low response rates when public health professionals are calling, yet we still are monitoring large numbers of contacts, which means people are disclosing with whom they come in contact,” Levine said.
“We are calling on Pennsylvanians to do their part and answer the call – answer the call when a case investigator or contact tracer is calling you, answer the call to download the app, answer the call to do your part to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Together, we can continue to fight this virus.”
Contact tracers gather information to identify, notify and monitor anyone who came in close contact with an individual who has COVID-19. The contact tracing process begins following the case investigations by public health professionals, who contact those who test positive.
The investigation involves a 30- to 60-minute interview to collect information about with whom the individual came in contact and where the individual went while infectious.
Information collected during the case investigation process is not shared publicly unless doing so would help the department in its efforts to stop the spread on a broader scale, the department said in a press release.
