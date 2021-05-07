Cambria and Blair counties led the region in new cases of the novel coronavirus Friday with 39 and 49 instances, respectively, according to the Pennsylvania Health Department's update.
Somerset County recorded 18 additional cases while Bedford and Indiana both had 19 more occurrences.
The region accounted for 144 of the 2,986 instances reported by state health officials, which raised the commonwealth's total to 1,169,678.
There were also 47 new deaths as a result of the disease, one of which was from Indiana County.
None of the other regional counties logged another fatality.
Pennsylvania's death toll is 26,494 since the pandemic hit the area last March.
To date, there have been more than 9 million vaccines distributed – 5,266,745 partial and 3,774,492 full doses.
In Cambria County, 9,699 residents have received their first booster and 42,832 are fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health.
Additionally, there have been 4,449,653 negative tests, and at this time, the commonwealth has a 90% recovery rate.
Compared to the previous seven days, Pennsylvania has experienced a decrease in confirmed cases by more than 4,000, according to the COVID-19 Early Warning Monitoring System Dashboard.
There has also been a dip in daily hospitalizations of 331.
