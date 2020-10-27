Cambria County reported 38 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and Somerset added 14, among a record 2,751 additional positive cases statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
“Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020, and today’s increase is the largest daily increase to date,” the department said in a press release.
Philadelphia had 834 additional cases in Tuesday’s update, bringing its total to 38,334 cases and 1,880 deaths.
There were 23 deaths added statewide, including four from Westmoreland County.
State totals are now 198,446 cases and 8,696 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
The state estimates 77% of COVID-19 patients have recovered, which is almost 153,000 people.
In nursing and personal care homes, there have been 25,624 residents and 5,539 staff who tested positive for COVID-19 at a total of 1,052 facilities. There have been 5,706 residents of the homes who died from causes related to COVID-19.
Elsewhere in the region, Bedford County added nine cases, Blair County added 26, Indiana County added seven, Clearfield County added nine, Centre County added 27 and Westmoreland County added 72 new cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.