Twenty-three new cases of COVID-19 in Cambria County were reported on Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and new deaths were attributed to the virus in Indiana and Blair counties.
Friday’s increase brought Cambria County’s total number of confirmed or probable cases of the virus to 728. Indiana County had 24 new cases reported on Friday to reach a total of 843 cases; Bedford, Blair, Somerset and Clearfield counties had one, seven, two and three new cases, respectively.
According to the Department of Health, Blair County had 20 deaths attributed to COVID-19 as of Friday, up one from the 19 it had on Thursday, and Indiana County had 14 deaths, up two from Thursday’s count of 12. The official death toll in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Clearfield counties stayed at seven, three, six and seven, respectively.
Statewide, Friday’s report by the Department of Health included 1,380 new cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths attributed to the virus, including the deaths in Blair and Indiana counties; that brought the state’s total to 169,308 confirmed or probable cases and 8,308 deaths.
Somerset County’s two-case increase came one day after the county’s highest single-day count since the beginning of the pandemic – a 13-case spike driven by an outbreak at SCI-Somerset. The county’s total case count was at 261 as of Friday.
According to data published by the Department of Corrections, 17 inmates at SCI-Somerset had tested positive for COVID-19 as of Friday, up two from Thursday’s total of 15; a total of 541 inmates had tested negative for the virus, and test results for 25 more were pending.
DOC data indicated that seven SCI-Somerset staffers had positive cases of the virus as of Friday, an increase of one from Thursday’s count; eight staffers had tested negative and test results for twelve more were pending. All data involving staffers was self-reported, according to the DOC.
Four staffers and one inmate had positive cases of the virus as of Friday at SCI-Laurel Highlands, the other state prison in Somerset County, according to the DOC.
