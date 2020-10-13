Cambria County was hit with 20 new COVID-19 cases, among 1,342 additional positives statewide on Tuesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
There were 16 deaths recorded on Tuesday, bringing the state totals to 174,646 cases and 8,384 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
No deaths were added to the total for any county in this region.
Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine has encouraged residents to use the COVID Alert PA smartphone app to help control the spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.
While the app does not track the user’s location, it communicates with other app users anonymously. If an app user tests positive for coronavirus, the COVID Alert PA app sends alerts to other users who were in close proximity for at least 15 minutes during the incubation period.
The app also provides the latest COVID-19 data for Pennsylvania.
“Make your phone part of the fight against COVID-19 today by downloading the COVID Alert PA exposure notification app,” Levine said. “Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
Almost 300,000 people have downloaded the app.
The health department estimates 81% of COVID-19 patients have recovered, which is nearly 140,000 people.
The seven-day average continued to increase, reaching 1,343 average new cases a day on Tuesday.
In addition to Cambria County’s 20 cases, Somerset and Bedford counties each added four cases, Blair County added 11, Indiana County added eight, Clearfield County added three, Westmoreland County added 89 and Centre County added 30 new cases.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.