Cambria County added two additional COVID-19 cases Sunday, bringing its total to 44 heading into a week when loosened guidelines will allow some businesses to reopen with safety precautions in place.
The state Department of Health update shows Cambria's confirmed cases have grown by 11 since May 3.
Surrounding counties meanwhile remained steady, with Blair at 28 cases, Somerset at 32 cases and Bedford at 29 cases.
No additional deaths have been reported in any of those counties, Cambria included.
To the west, Indiana County stayed put at 76 cases, while Westmoreland added two cases, bringing its total to 417.
"As we prepare to move a number of counties from red to yellow, we need all Pennsylvanians to continue to follow the social distancing and mitigation efforts in place," Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said Saturday. "I am proud of the work that Pennsylvanians have done so far, but we cannot stop now, we must continue to take the necessary steps to protect ourselves from COVID-19."
Statewide, Pennsylvania reported 19 news deaths. The latest coronavirus caseload statewide is now at 56,611 – up from 55,316 a day earlier.
That represents an increase of 1,296 cases.
