The coronavirus pandemic continues to slam the region with 199 new Cambria County cases on Tuesday among 6,669 new COVID-19 cases statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
Philadelphia reported 1,426 new cases and Allegheny County reported 641.
There were four new Cambria deaths, bringing the county’s totals to 3,558 cases and 45 deaths since the pandemic hit the region in March.
Somerset County reported its 10th death, Indiana and Blair counties each added three deaths, Bedford County had two and Westmoreland County had five additional deaths attributed to COVID-19.
In counties across the region, Somerset reported 75 new cases, Bedford added 39, Blair added 81, Indiana added 47, Clearfield added 55, Centre added 110, and Westmoreland added 240 new cases.
A total of 1,228 nursing and personal care homes have reported COVID-19 cases, including 32,536 residents and 6,437 employees of the homes who contracted the coronavirus. There have been 6,292 residents of the homes who died from causes related to COVID-19.
Check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.