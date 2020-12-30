Cambria County recorded a dozen new COVID-19 deaths on Wednesday and Somerset added five among a record 319 additional deaths statewide, the Pennsylvania Health Department reported.
Previously the most deaths included in a one-day report was 278 deaths on Dec. 16.
Blair County was the region’s only county with no additional deaths in Wednesday’s report.
Westmoreland County had 15 additional deaths, Indiana County added six deaths, Center and Clearfield counties each had three new deaths and Bedford County added one death.
The daily deaths represent those reported to the health department during the previous day. They often have occurred over several days and are posted when the final report confirms COVID-19 as a cause.
Westmoreland was the only county with a triple-digit increase in COVID-19 cases, with 215 in Wednesday’s report. Cambria and Centre counties each had 76 new cases, Somerset County had 49, Bedford County had 22, Blair County had 61, Indiana County had 35 and Clearfield County had 82.
The statewide total of new cases remained less than 9,000 for the seventh consecutive day, with 8,984 additional positives. It brings the state totals to 631,333 cases and 15,672 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Hospitalizations dipped below 6,000 statewide with Monday morning’s update. There were 5,962 COVID-19 patients in Pennsylvania hospitals, including 1,178 in intensive care units and 681 on ventilators or breathing machines.
Locally, there were 228 patients in Cambria, Blair, Somerset and Bedford county hospitals, with 40 in ICUs and 39 on ventilators. That’s down from 235 patients on Tuesday, but shows three more in the ICUs and four more using ventilators.
None of the health department regions are meeting hospital-capacity triggers that could affect elective procedures. For more than two weeks, at least one-third of hospitals in the department’s Southwest Region reported they were expecting staffing shortages within a week. Cambria and Somerset counties are in the Southwest Region. Now, only 31% anticipate shortages.
Staffing shortages, along with bed capacity and two-day case surges are three triggers monitored. If two thresholds are reached, the department can order a 50% cutback in electives for one week.
The health department posted a COVID-19 dashboard on Wednesday showing 1,100 people have received the initial dose of vaccine last week in Cambria County.
Totals for other area counties are: Somerset, 347; Bedford, 0; Blair, 938; Indiana, 743; Clearfield: 863; Centre 1,276; and Westmoreland, 2,593.
