Each local county had new cases of COVID-19 reported Friday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, and Clearfield County had its first death attributed to the virus.
Blair County also had a new COVID-19-related death reported Friday; its toll is now at eight. The tally of deaths in Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Indiana counties remained at three, three, four and seven, respectively.
Cambria County had 12 new cases of COVID-19, bringing its total count to 365 cases.
Somerset County added two cases to reach a total of 140, Bedford County added five to reach 150, and Blair, Indiana and Clearfield added 13, eight and four, respectively.
Fayette County, which has been battling an outbreak of COVID-19 among inmates and staff at the county jail, had 14 new cases of the virus reported Friday. It was the second day in a row that the county had fewer than 15 new cases, following a several-day stretch earlier this week in which more than 20 new cases were reported each day.
Statewide, the Department of Health reported 829 new cases of COVID-19 and 36 new deaths attributed to the virus, bringing Pennsylvania’s totals to 122,950 cases and 7,445 deaths; 147 of those new cases were in Philadelphia County.
“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as the new school year approaches and we work to ensure our children can get back to learning,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low.
"Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.