Cambria County added 11 COVID-19 deaths and 320 new positive cases on Saturday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Cambria now has recorded 5,529 virus cases and 100 deaths.
There were 12,884 additional positive cases of COVID- 19 statewide – the highest daily increase to date – bringing the total to 411,484.
Somerset County added 153 positive cases bring the total to 2,365. Somerset County reported no new deaths.
There are 5,230 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. Of that number, 1,065 patients are in intensive care units.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19, the DOH said.
