Cambria County’s COVID-19 case total jumped by 11 on Friday, with 970 new cases reported across Pennsylvania, the Department of Health reported.
There were 13 additional deaths statewide, bringing the state totals to 112,048 cases and 7,189 deaths attributed to COVID-19, the midday update showed.
In this region, Somerset and Blair counties each added three new cases, Bedford County added one, Clearfield County added nine, Indiana County added six, Westmoreland County added 27 and Fayette County added 24 new cases. Westmoreland County reported its 46th COVID-19 death.
Allegheny County is reporting an increase of 244 cases and Philadelphia County is reporting an increase of 130 cases.
Of the new cases in Allegheny County, 30 cases have specimen collection dates from more than two weeks ago. At least 77 are known to be among long-term care residents and staff, where mandatory testing has been completed and results continue to be completed and filed.
The health department estimates 75% of COVID-19 patients have recovered, which is about 84,000 individuals.
Nearly 20,000 residents in long-term care facilities have tested positive for COVID-19, with nearly 5,000 deaths. Friday’s report shows 19,484 resident cases and 3,934 cases among employees of the homes, affecting 850 facilities in 61 counties. There have 4,904 deaths in residents of the homes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.