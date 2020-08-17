Cambria County led the area Monday with 10 more COVID-19 cases added by the state Department of Health.
Elsewhere in the region, only Westmoreland County, which has seven additional cases, reported more than three Monday.
Cambria now sits at 393 cases since test results started being reported in March.
Blair County added three cases Monday, while Somerset and Bedford counties both added one case, taking their totals to 143 and 154, respectively.
Indiana County now has 359 cases after adding one new case to its total.
The totals were reported on a day where Pennsylvania reported just 384 cases statewide, a figure that did not include Philadelphia's cases, the state said.
For the second time in August, Pennsylvania did not list any new COVID-19 deaths, keeping that number at 7,468.
State Department of Health officials have urged the public to continue following guidelines put in place over the past month as students, staff and educators across the state prepare for school reopenings – some of which have been delayed due to the pandemic.
“The mitigation efforts in place now are essential as the new school year approaches and we work to ensure our children can get back to learning,” Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings and telework will help keep our case counts low. Together, as Pennsylvanians, we each have a part to play in working to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”
