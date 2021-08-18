Cambria, Clearfield and Centre counties each recorded one new COVID-19 death among 25 additional fatalities statewide in Wednesday’s update by the Department of Health.
The update pushed the state’s COVID-19 death toll above 28,000 fatalities since the pandemic struck in March 2020.
There were 2,332 new positives across Pennsylvania, bringing the state totals to 1,256,324 cases and 28,018 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Cambria County added 28 cases and one death to reach 15,148 cases and 443 deaths.
Cambria has recorded 340 COVID-19 deaths for every 100,000 residents – the most deaths by population among all counties with a population above 100,000.
Somerset County added 11 cases with no deaths to reach 8,243 cases and 219 deaths.
Bedford County added five cases with no deaths to reach 4,875 cases and 142 deaths.
Blair County added nine cases with no deaths to reach 13,748 cases and 346 deaths.
Indiana County added 20 cases with no deaths to reach 6,657 cases and 180 deaths.
Clearfield County added 24 cases and one death to reach 8,972 cases and 162 deaths.
Centre County added 21 cases and one death to reach 17,329 cases and 230 deaths.
Westmoreland County added 51 cases with no deaths to reach 35,458 cases and 788 deaths.
Meanwhile, updates Wednesday by the state health department and Philadelphia Department of Public Health show vaccine providers have administered 13,805,071 doses and 6,706,376 people are fully vaccinated.
The state’s largest teachers union continues to ask that schools require face masks when students return to class.
The Pennsylvania State Education Association on Wednesday noted mask-wearing, as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, can help to keep classroom instruction on track.
“Masking up is essential to keeping in-person learning going all year,” PSEA President Rich Askey said. “We know that safe in-person instruction is the best setting for students to learn. For that reason, PSEA wants to see every school in the state start the school year in person, continue in person, and finish in person. That will be impossible if schools have to close their doors because of a rapid spread of this virus.”
