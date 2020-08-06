Cambria, Blair and Indiana counties showed double-digit increases in COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 807 new cases statewide, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported.
The state also reported 38 additional deaths, bringing the state totals to 116,521 confirmed cases and 7,282 deaths related to COVID-19 since the coronavirus pandemic hit Pennsylvania in March.
Cambria County’s 10 new cases brings its COVID-19 totals to 322 cases and three deaths.
Blair County added 14 cases to reach 255 cases and three deaths.
Indiana County also added 14 cases to reach 297 cases and six deaths.
Bedford County added two cases to reach 136 cases and four deaths.
Clearfield County added six cases to reach 150 cases and no deaths.
Westmoreland County added nine cases to reach 1,484 cases and 46 deaths.
Somerset had no new cases and remains at 127 cases and three deaths.
Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine on Thursday outlined the state’s ongoing effort to increase testing, which now reaches about 4% of the state’s population each month.
“We continue to build out testing capacity,” Wolf said during a press briefing. “We need to do that because we know rapidly identifying and isolating people who have been infected by COVID-19 is a key part of reducing the spread of this deadly virus.”
Wolf noted that delays in receiving test results have hampered case tracking and other prevention efforts, but said the state is working with the federal government, commercial labs and companies that supply test materials to improve the turn-around time.
Check back for updates.
