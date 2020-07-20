COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania had more than 101,000 cases and more than 7,000 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Monday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 938,175

• ​Positive tests: 101,738

• Deaths: 7,018

• Recovered: 75%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 172 positives, 11,822 negatives (3 deaths)

• Somerset: 94 positives, 4,770 negatives (1 death)

• Bedford: 105 positives, 2,156 negatives (4 deaths)

• Blair: 142 positives, 8,274 negatives (1 death)

• Indiana: 180 positives, 4510 negatives (6 deaths)

• Clearfield: 99 positives, 3,237 negatives (0 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 1,174 positives, 24,879 negatives (40 deaths)

• Allegheny: 6,435 positives, 89,895 negatives (208 deaths)

• Beaver: 968 positives, 968 negatives (81 deaths)

• Butler: 481 positives, 9,796 negatives (13 deaths)

• Centre: 288 positives, 6,589 negatives (9 deaths)

• Fayette: 272 positives, 7,347 negatives (4 deaths)

• Greene: 87 positives, 2,035 negatives (0 deaths)

• Washington: 588 positives, 12,259 negatives (10 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 23,925 positives, 138,485 negatives (1,658 deaths)

• Montgomery: 9,182 positives, 75,257 negatives (837 deaths)

• Delaware: 7,903 positives, 49,201 negatives (674 deaths)

• Bucks: 6,387 positives, 47,945 negatives (573 deaths)

• Lancaster: 5,084 positives, 4,164 negatives (392 deaths)

• Berks: 4,845 positives, 24,779 negatives (360 deaths)

• Chester: 4,326 positives, 36,969 negatives (334 deaths)

• Lehigh: 4,564 positives, 32,535 negatives (332 deaths)

• Northampton: 3,649 positives, 30,536 negatives (285 deaths)

• Lackawanna: 1808 positives, 15,456 negatives (212 deaths)

• Luzerne: 3,071 positives, 25,634 negatives (181 deaths)

• Dauphin: 2,420 positives, 22,887 negatives (150 deaths)

• Monroe: 1,503 positives, 13,463 negatives (117 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 1,700.

• Ages 10-19: 4,700.

• Ages 20-29: 16,100.

• Ages 30-39: 15,400.

• Ages 40-49: 14,000.

• Ages 50-59: 16,300.

• Ages 60-69: 13,100.

• Ages 70-79: 8,500.

• Ages 80-89: 7,300.

• Ages 90-99: 4,400.

• Ages 100+: 228.

Estimated case counts by gender:

• Female: 56,000 cases.

• Male: 45,000 cases.

• Not reported: 755.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 13,900 cases.

• White: 32,5000 cases.

• Asian: 1,500 cases.

• Other: 949 cases.

• Not reported: 55,000 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx