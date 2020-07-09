COVID-19 by the numbers

Pennsylvania has seen nearly 93,000 cases with more than 6,800 deaths connected to the coronavirus outbreak as of Thursday. Here are some statistics on COVID-19 statewide and in our region:

Statewide data:

​• Negative tests: 787,156

• ​Positive tests: 92,867

• Deaths: 6,848

• Recovered: 77%

Southwestern counties:

• Cambria: 113 positives, 9,640 negatives (3 deaths)

• Somerset: 69 positives, 3,975 negatives (1 death)

• Bedford: 91 positives, 1,820 negatives (4 deaths)

• Blair: 93 positives, 6,686 negatives (1 death)

• Indiana: 121 positives, 3,704 negatives (6 deaths)

• Clearfield: 82 positives, 2,717 negatives (0 deaths)

• Westmoreland: 917 positives, 20,928 negatives (39 deaths)

• Allegheny: 4,367 positives, 68,866 negatives (193 deaths)

• Beaver: 796 positives, 7,441 negatives (79 deaths)

• Butler: 396 positives, 8,108 negatives (13 deaths)

• Centre: 235 positives, 5,124 negatives (8 deaths)

• Fayette: 163 positives, 5,732 negatives (4 deaths)

• Greene: 56 positives, 1,503 negatives (0 deaths)

• Washington: 366 positives, 9,695 negatives (6 deaths)

Hardest-hit counties:

• Philadelphia: 22,553 positives, 119,745 negatives (1,633 deaths)

• Montgomery: 8,749 positives, 65,591 negatives (822 deaths)

• Delaware: 7,447 positives, 41,544 negatives (664 deaths)

• Bucks: 6,003 positives, 41,139 negatives (571 deaths)

• Berks: 4,647 positives, 21,438 negatives (356 deaths)

• Lancaster: 4,711 positives, 34,206 negatives (377 deaths)

• Lehigh: 4,370 positives, 27,246 negatives (315 deaths)

• Chester: 3,918 positives, 30,533 negatives (332 deaths)

• Northampton: 3,513 positives, 26,320 negatives (276 deaths)

• Luzerne: 2,979 positives, 21,944 negatives (179 deaths)

• Monroe: 1,456 positives, 11,571 negatives (111 deaths)

Estimated case counts by age group:

• Ages 0-9: 1,500.

• Ages 10-19: 3,800.

• Ages 20-29: 13,900.

• Ages 30-39: 14,000.

• Ages 40-49: 12,900.

• Ages 50-59: 15,100.

• Ages 60-69: 12,300.

• Ages 70-79: 8,000.

• Ages 80-89: 7,000.

• Ages 90-99: 4,200.

• Ages 100+: 221.

Estimated case counts by gender:

• Female: 51,100 cases.

• Male: 41,100 cases.

• Not reported: 704.

Estimated case counts by ethnicity:

• Black: 12,100 cases.

• White: 28,600 cases.

• Asian: 1,300 cases.

• Other: 765 cases.

• Not reported: 50,100 cases.

– To view Pa. Dept. of Health maps and other information, visit: www.health.pa.gov/topics/disease/coronavirus/Pages/Coronavirus.aspx