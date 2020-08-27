Cambria County’s fourth COVID-19 death and Blair County’s 11th were among 11 new deaths, along with 610 additional cases statewide, reported Thursday by the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
Since the coronavirus pandemic hit the state in March, there have been 131,156 cases and 7,635 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Across the region, Cambria and Blair counties each had five new cases Thursday. Somerset County added three, Bedford added four, Indiana added one, Clearfield added two and Westmoreland County added 15 new cases.
Totals show Cambria County with 448 cases and four deaths, Somerset County with 160 cases and three deaths, Bedford County with 166 cases and five deaths, Blair County with 427 cases and 11 deaths, Indiana County with 412 cases and 10 deaths, Clearfield County with 215 cases and one death and Westmoreland County 1763 cases and 49 deaths.
There were no additional deaths reported for area nursing homes. Blair County has had five nursing or personal care home resident deaths, Indiana County has had four deaths and Westmoreland County has had 32 deaths.
Check back for updates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.