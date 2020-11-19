Cambria and Blair counties each had more than 100 new COVID-19 cases Thursday, as Pennsylvania continued to set new daily records, topping 7,000 new cases for the first time, the Department of Health reported.
Cambria, Somerset, Bedford and Blair counties all recorded additional COVID-19 deaths in Thursday’s report.
Cambria added 133 cases Thursday after setting a high with 171 cases on Wednesday. The county added three deaths and now has 28 fatalities associated with COVID-19.
Across the state, there were 7,126 new cases and 116 additional deaths, bringing Pennsylvania totals to 288,978 cases and 9,581 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
Blair County added 124 cases and two deaths. Somerset County had 57 cases and added its ninth death. Bedford County had 43 cases and added its 11th death.
